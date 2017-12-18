Car bomber attacks NATO convoy in Afghanistan

KANDAHAR, Afghanistan (Reuters) - A car bomber attacked a NATO convoy in the southern Afghan city of Kandahar on Sunday, killing one civilian and wounding four others but without causing casualties among international forces, officials said.

Qudratullah Khushbakht, a spokesman for the Kandahar governor, said the attack happened on the airport road, killing a woman and wounding four other people.

However a spokesman for the NATO-led Resolute Support mission said there had been no injuries among troops in the convoy.

"We can confirm a suicide bomber attempted an attack on a patrol in Kandahar, Afghanistan, earlier today. However, there were no fatalities or injuries sustained by coalition forces," the spokesman said in an emailed statement.







