News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Footage shows horrific moment self-driving Uber hits pedestrian
Video released of horrific moment self-driving Uber strikes and kills woman

Shocking video shows cop slam handcuffed woman to the ground

Yahoo7 /

A US woman has filed a lawsuit against Coldwater Police in Michigan, alleging police slammed her into the ground and knocked her unconscious while handcuffed at a jail.

Shocking video shows cop slam handcuffed woman on the ground

Shocking video shows cop slam handcuffed woman on the ground

The horrifying incident was captured on camera and shows Tiffany McNeil being pushed up against a wall surrounded by at least six police officers.

Within a few minutes police are seen forcefully grabbing her before an officer grabs her and pushes her face-first to the ground.

Video shows police holding Ms McNeil up against a wall. Source: CBS News

Ms McNeil is seen lying motionless on the floor with a pool of blood near her head. A police officer then comes over to her and appears to be examining her.

Police say Ms McNeil refused to remain standing and "used her weight to push herself off the wall with her chest and turned toward" an officer, forcing him to take her down, according to the lawsuit, which alleges that police lied about what happened, CBS News reports.

Ms McNeil received 17 stitches and suffered a concussion, according to her attorney, Solomon Radner.

Police allegedly threw Ms McNeil to the ground. Source: CBS News

"It was absolutely egregious, disgusting, thug-like conduct," Radner said. "You don't expect that from police officers, and it shouldn't be tolerated."

Coldwater City Manager Keith Baker said he was familiar with Ms McNeil's encounter with police and believes the officers acted appropriately.

Ms McNeil was motionless on the floor. Source: CBS News

Ms McNeil was charged with domestic violence and a felony charge for resisting a police officer. She pleaded no contest to the domestic violence charge and officials dropped the felony charge, Radner said.

She said she can't remember what happened at the jail.

The lawsuit is being reviewed by officials.

Back To Top