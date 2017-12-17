Shocking video shows cop slam handcuffed woman to the ground

A US woman has filed a lawsuit against Coldwater Police in Michigan, alleging police slammed her into the ground and knocked her unconscious while handcuffed at a jail.

Shocking video shows cop slam handcuffed woman on the ground

The horrifying incident was captured on camera and shows Tiffany McNeil being pushed up against a wall surrounded by at least six police officers.

Within a few minutes police are seen forcefully grabbing her before an officer grabs her and pushes her face-first to the ground.

Ms McNeil is seen lying motionless on the floor with a pool of blood near her head. A police officer then comes over to her and appears to be examining her.

Police say Ms McNeil refused to remain standing and "used her weight to push herself off the wall with her chest and turned toward" an officer, forcing him to take her down, according to the lawsuit, which alleges that police lied about what happened, CBS News reports.

Ms McNeil received 17 stitches and suffered a concussion, according to her attorney, Solomon Radner.

"It was absolutely egregious, disgusting, thug-like conduct," Radner said. "You don't expect that from police officers, and it shouldn't be tolerated."

Coldwater City Manager Keith Baker said he was familiar with Ms McNeil's encounter with police and believes the officers acted appropriately.

Ms McNeil was charged with domestic violence and a felony charge for resisting a police officer. She pleaded no contest to the domestic violence charge and officials dropped the felony charge, Radner said.

She said she can't remember what happened at the jail.

The lawsuit is being reviewed by officials.