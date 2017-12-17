A seven-year-old US girl has inspired hundreds of people to donate goods to the poor after a school lesson about the difference between wanting and needing something.

Little girl's heartbreaking letter to Santa inspires food donations

Crystal Pacheco wrote a letter explaining that she wanted a "ball and food" but that she "needs a blanket".

Her teacher, at Monte Cristo Elementary School in Edinburg Ruth Espiricueta, asked her why she thought she wanted food but needed a blanket, American broadcaster KGBT reports.

“Well, I get to eat at school – sometimes I may not have at home, but I get to eat at school. A blanket I have one, but it’s not warm enough,” her teacher recalled.

Ms Espiricueta took to Facebook to share her student's message.

"This makes me very sad. When your students ask for food, blankets, or a bed instead of toys," she wrote.

"As a teacher it breaks my heart when I hear them ask for things that we sometimes take for granted.

"Hopefully I will be able to fulfil at least one of their Christmas wishes."

Since the post, Ms Espiricueta says the school has been inundated with donations, according to KRGV.

The school posted photos of some of the donations, writing, “God bless all the people who donated blankets and toys for the children".

Crystal’s mother told KGBT: “I’m just very emotional and proud of my children, because I raise them to appreciate the little that we have.”