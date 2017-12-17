News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Footage shows horrific moment self-driving Uber hits pedestrian
Video released of horrific moment self-driving Uber strikes and kills woman

Little girl's heartbreaking letter to Santa inspires food donations

Yahoo7 /

A seven-year-old US girl has inspired hundreds of people to donate goods to the poor after a school lesson about the difference between wanting and needing something.

Little girl's heartbreaking letter to Santa inspires food donations

Little girl's heartbreaking letter to Santa inspires food donations

Crystal Pacheco wrote a letter explaining that she wanted a "ball and food" but that she "needs a blanket".

Her teacher, at Monte Cristo Elementary School in Edinburg Ruth Espiricueta, asked her why she thought she wanted food but needed a blanket, American broadcaster KGBT reports.

Crystal wrote this letter. Source: Facebook

Crystal reading her note. Source: KRGV

“Well, I get to eat at school – sometimes I may not have at home, but I get to eat at school. A blanket I have one, but it’s not warm enough,” her teacher recalled.

Ms Espiricueta took to Facebook to share her student's message.

"This makes me very sad. When your students ask for food, blankets, or a bed instead of toys," she wrote.

Ms Espiricueta said she couldn't believe the note. Source: KRGV

"As a teacher it breaks my heart when I hear them ask for things that we sometimes take for granted.

"Hopefully I will be able to fulfil at least one of their Christmas wishes."

Since the post, the school has been inundated with donations. Source: Facebook

The school thanked everyone for the donations. Source: Facebook

Since the post, Ms Espiricueta says the school has been inundated with donations, according to KRGV.

The school posted photos of some of the donations, writing, “God bless all the people who donated blankets and toys for the children".

Crystal’s mother told KGBT: “I’m just very emotional and proud of my children, because I raise them to appreciate the little that we have.”

Back To Top