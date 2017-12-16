'Very disappointed': Huge crowds flock to Aldi for bargain, but many leave empty handed

It was shopping madness at Aldi stores around the country on Saturday morning with their latest special buy offering up a fan-favourite in a Dyson vacuum cleaner for just $299.

Not all went smoothly though, with many left disappointed with the supermarket chain at the supposed lack of vacuum cleaners up for grabs.

Considered to be one of the most sought after special buy items of the year, two variations of the Dyson vacuum cleaner were available, which included a handheld DC44 Animal for $299, and a DC29 Multifloor for $349.

Many said the items were sold out within just 30 seconds of the stores opening, taking to social media to vent their frustrations.

"If you advertise something on the front of your catalogue you need to carry a decent amount of stock," one frustrated shopper wrote on Twitter.

"The Box Hill shop had about 10 in store to sell," they added.

Several people were disappointed that they had spent their Saturday waiting for the sales event.

"When you give up a weekend down the coast with friends so you can buy a vacuum on special at Aldi, you know you’re all grown up," one person wrote.

"Is it sad that I want to wait outside of Aldi this Saturday morning to buy myself a new Dyson Vacuum that will be on sale?" another pondered.

Many posted on the Aldi Australia Facebook page venting their frustration at how the event was handled.

"Very disappointed in Aldi this morning. Lined up to get the Dyson (first in line) and was appalled in the manner this huge event was handled," one person wrote.

"Crate out to the side with people handing them out, knocking over elderly people, even had someone snatched it out of my six-year-old's hand.

"When we spoke to the manager and suggested they work on a better, safer system so that the people that lined up and were first in line got their product, we were fobbed off."

"Feeling disgusted by the behaviour of some people pushing in front of me to get a Dyson vacuum this morning, after I was one of the first few in the line waiting for sometime before shops opened," another person wrote.

"Consequently I missed out. Disappointed Aldi staff let this happen ... a number system could of prevented this."

Others didn't see the point in lining up for the bargain product.

"This is a queue of people willing to give up 1+ hours of their early Saturday morning to get a 14% discount on a product that's 3 generations old," one person said on Twitter.

But of course, not everyone missed out.

Dyson has not yet issued a response to the backlash. Yahoo7 has contacted Aldi for comment.