Tillerson: No preconditions for North Korea talks

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Friday said the United States would not accept any preconditions for diplomatic talks with North Korea, saying the Trump administration and the international community would continue to pressure Pyongyang

"We are not going to accept preconditions," Tillerson told reporters after earlier remarks at the United Nations Security Council meeting on Pyongyang's nuclear and ballistic missile programs.





(Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)