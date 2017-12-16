North Korean envoy ignores U.S. call for testing freeze in U.N. speech

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - North Korea's ambassador to the United Nations on Friday ignored a U.S. call for a cessation of weapons testing to allow for talks with Pyongyang on its nuclear program and said his country would not pose a threat to any state, as long as its interests were not infringed upon.

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson earlier told a meeting of the U.N Security Council on Pyongyang's nuclear and ballistic missile programs that a "sustained cessation of North Korea's threatening behavior" was needed before talks could occur between Washington and Pyongyang.

North Korea's U.N. ambassador, Ja Song Nam, made no mention of Tillerson's call in his speech to the session, which he called "a desperate measure plotted by the U.S. being terrified by the incredible might of our Republic that has successfully achieved the great historic cause of completing the state nuclear force."



