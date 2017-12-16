News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Instagram star reveals why she is being trolled by fellow nature-lovers
Instagram blogger reveals why she is being abused by fellow nature-lovers

Trump aide Greenblatt heads to Israel after Jerusalem announcement

Reuters
Reuters /

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump's U.S. Middle East peace negotiator Jason Greenblatt will return to Israel next week for talks related to the peace efforts, a senior administration official said on Friday.

The trip is Greenblatt's first to the region since Trump recognized Jerusalem as Israel's capital, which created an international uproar.
Greenblatt, whose title is special representative for international negotiations, will meet with Fernando Gentilini, the European Union's special representative to the Middle East and stay for U.S. Vice President Mike Pence's trip to Israel later in the week, the official said.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

Back To Top