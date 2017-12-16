Exclusive: EU regulators set to clear Safran, Zodiac deal - source

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators are expected to approve without conditions French aero engine maker Safran's <SAF.PA> bid for aircraft seats, toilets and galleys maker Zodiac Aerospace <ZODC.PA>, a person familiar with the matter said on Friday.

Safran's Zodiac deal would create the world's third-largest aerospace supplier.

The proposed takeover is one of several deals in the aerospace industry which includes aerospace and industrial company United Technologies Corp's <UTX.N> $23 billion plan to buy avionics maker Rockwell Collins Inc <COL.N>.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Alissa de Carbonnel)