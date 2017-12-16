News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Footage shows horrific moment self-driving Uber hits pedestrian
Video released of horrific moment self-driving Uber strikes and kills woman

Man with knife shot at Amsterdam airport; suspect is known offender

Reuters
Reuters /

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - A Dutchman wielding a knife was shot by military police on Friday at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport and taken into custody, an official said.

There were no reports of other injuries.
"The suspect in the incident is a 29-year-old man from The Hague," police said in a tweet. "The man is known to the police in connection with previous violent incidents."
The man had made threats with a knife and was shot at the central plaza of Schiphol airport, an area with shops and restaurants, spokesman Stan Verberkt said. "He was injured and has been taken into custody."
No details of his condition were released.
The immediate area around the incident was closed to the public, but authorities gave the all clear and the airport was operating as usual, he said.

(Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Back To Top