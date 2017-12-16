News

U.N. chief urges communication with North Korea to avoid escalation

Reuters
Reuters /

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told the Security Council on Friday it was time to immediately re-establish and strengthen communication channels with North Korea, including inter-Korean and military to military channels, to reduce the risk of a misunderstanding escalating into conflict.

"While all concerned seek to avoid an accidental escalation leading to conflict, the risk is being multiplied by misplaced over-confidence, dangerous narratives and rhetoric, and the lack of communication channels," Guterres told the U.N. Security Council.

(Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

