How The Simpsons predicted the sale of Fox to Disney 20 years ago

While The Walt Disney Company made headlines around the world when they purchased 21st Century Fox for a staggering $68 billion, it was The Simpsons who predicted it nearly two decades ago.

Much like they did with Donald Trump’s shock presidency, The Simpsons subtly predicted the landmark purchase in the Hollywood-themed episode “When You Dish Upon a Star” by featuring a 20th Century Fox logo with “A division of Walt Disney Co” underneath it.

Matt Groening's much loved cartoon has developed an eerie knack for predicting the future.

Smart Watches

In a 1995 episode, where the show is set in the future, Lisa’s husband is shown speaking to a phone on his wrist.

The first smart watch wasn’t created until 2013.

Donald Trump Presidency

Seventeen years ago in an episode titled “Bart to the Future” shows Lisa as president after Donald Trump apparently ruined the economy.

Siegfried and Roy Tiger Attack

In 1993, the show imitated Siegfried and Roy where the magicians got attacked by their trustworthy tiger.

In 2003 Roy was attacked by one of their white tigers during a live performance. He sustained injuries, but lived.

Greece’s economic collapse

Three years before this year’s government debt meltdown in Greece that saw it become the first country to default on an IMF loan repayment, a throwaway gag on this 2012 episode predicted how outlandish the situation would become.

A ticker on a rolling news station that Homer appears on reads “Europe puts Greece on eBay”.

Faulty Voting Machine

During the 2012 elections, a voting machine proved faulty when votes cast for Barack Obama went to Mitt Romney instead.

In a 2008 episode, Homer Simpson went to the voting booths to cast a vote for Obama, but his vote went to McCain instead.