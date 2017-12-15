Man 'left his 150kg wife to die when she fell and got stuck in bath'

A man has been accused of abandoning his severely obese wife who died after becoming wedged in a bathtub for 10 days.

The 58-year-old man, named only as Guenter S, denies leaving his 150-kilogram wife to die after she became wedged in the tub of their home in Beckum, Germany.

Guenter told local media that Simone “did not let herself be helped” when she became trapped on June 27.

He is accused of providing the 23-year-old with snacks, drinks and her medication before eventually calling emergency services 10 days later.

Investigators ruled that the woman died 48 hours before they arrived, while Guenter was arrested on a charge of “abandonment resulting in death”.

Public prosecutor, Ralf Hinkelmann, 45, said he "left the victim helpless, ignoring her cries for help".

The defendant said that was simply not the case, instead claiming he heard a bang from the bathroom where he found his wife face down in the bath.

He said when he tried to help her out after she fell, she refused, at which point he brought her a mobile phone.

Guenter claimed that Simone eventually made herself at home in the bathtub, playing on her tablet in the water, while he brought her coffees and newspapers.

The trial continues.