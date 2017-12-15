News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Footage shows horrific moment self-driving Uber hits pedestrian
Video released of horrific moment self-driving Uber strikes and kills woman

Man 'left his 150kg wife to die when she fell and got stuck in bath'

Yahoo7 News /

A man has been accused of abandoning his severely obese wife who died after becoming wedged in a bathtub for 10 days.

Crowd Gathers for Snowball Fight on National Mall
0:30

Crowd Gathers for Snowball Fight on National Mall
0322_sun_news
12:58

News Headlines: Thursday 22 March
0322_0500_nat_newsbreak
12:03

News Break - March 22
0321_0500_nat_newsbreak
8:26

News Break - March 21
0306_sun_news
8:21

News Headlines: Tuesday 6 March
0306_0500_nat_newsbreak
9:48

News Break- March 6
0305_sun_news
12:25

News Headlines: Monday 5 March
0305_0500_nat_newsbreak
11:35

News Break - March 5
0304_sun_news
6:02

News Headlines: Sunday 4 March
Dogs, Sleds, and Snow: The Iditarod Trail Race Begins
0:33

Dogs, Sleds, and Snow: The Iditarod Trail Race Begins
0304_0700_nat_newsbreak
5:46

Newsbreak - March 4
0303_1800_vic_pedestrian
0:18

Pedestrian killed while crossing service lane
 

The 58-year-old man, named only as Guenter S, denies leaving his 150-kilogram wife to die after she became wedged in the tub of their home in Beckum, Germany.

Guenter told local media that Simone “did not let herself be helped” when she became trapped on June 27.

He is accused of providing the 23-year-old with snacks, drinks and her medication before eventually calling emergency services 10 days later.

The 58-year-old man, named only as Guenter S, denies abandoning his 150-kilogram wife who was stuck in their bathtub. Source: CEN


Investigators ruled that the woman died 48 hours before they arrived, while Guenter was arrested on a charge of “abandonment resulting in death”.

Public prosecutor, Ralf Hinkelmann, 45, said he "left the victim helpless, ignoring her cries for help".

The defendant said that was simply not the case, instead claiming he heard a bang from the bathroom where he found his wife face down in the bath.

He said when he tried to help her out after she fell, she refused, at which point he brought her a mobile phone.

Guenter claimed that Simone eventually made herself at home in the bathtub, playing on her tablet in the water, while he brought her coffees and newspapers.

The trial continues.

Back To Top