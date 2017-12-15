Syrian opposition says U.N. talks are in 'great danger'

GENEVA (Reuters) - The international community must do more to persuade the Syrian government to negotiate in U.N.-led talks, which were in "great danger", the head of the opposition delegation said after an eighth round ended in failure in Geneva on Thursday.

Opposition negotiator Nasr Hariri told a news conference that the government of President Bashar al-Assad hated the talks process and rejected all negotiations, and although there was pressure from its ally Russia, "another state" was putting obstacles in the path of the Geneva talks.



(Reporting by Tom Miles and Stephanie Nebehay)