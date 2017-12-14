News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Woman shocked to find shard of glass in noodles from popular outlet
Woman shocked to find 'glass shard' in noodles from popular chain

Australian mum and son, 3, brutally murdered in Kiribati

Yahoo7 News /

An Australian mother and her three-year-old son have been murdered inside their home on South Tarawa island in the Pacific nation of Kiribati.

0306_0500_nat_newsbreak
9:48

News Break- March 6
0305_0500_nat_newsbreak
11:35

News Break - March 5
0302_0500_nat_newsbreak
10:41

News Break - March 2
0301_0500_nat_newsbreak
11:57

News Break - March 1
Mum discovers dead MOUSE sewn into skirt from ASDA
0:35

Mum discovers dead MOUSE sewn into skirt from ASDA
0223_0500_nat_newsbreak
11:17

News Break - February 23
0422_0500_nat_newsbreak
11:02

News break - April 22
0421_0500_nat_newsbreak
13:32

News break - April 21
0711_0500_nat_newsbreak
5:05

News break - July 11
0309_0500_nat_newsbreak
3:21

News break - March 9
0224_0500_nat_newsbreak
8:05

News break - February 24
1016_0700_sun_election
0:39

ACT's Chief Minister Andrew Barr claims Labor victory
 

Sarah Moses, who was previously named Sarah Goodwin, and her son Jack were found murdered on Saturday morning between 5am and 6am.

Kiribati Police Service told local media the incident is being treated as a domestic violence incident, while a man has been arrested in connection with the deaths.

The 46-year-old packed up her life as a bureaucrat in Tasmania and moved to the Pacific island to take a job as the director of the Kiribati Institute of Technology.

It was on that island she met and married Nauruan man Bryce Moses in 2013.

Sarah Moses and her three-year-old son Jack were found murdered inside their Kiribati home on Saturday morning. Source: Facebook / Bryce Moses

Mr Moses shared a photo of his late wife and son on social media, prompting an outpouring of support from friends and family.

His nephew, Jewelex Moses, also paid tribute to Ms Moses and Jack.

“In the memories of our beloved brother, nephews Jack Moses and to our beloved Sarah Moses our sister in-law and our aunty in-law,” he wrote alongside a photo of the family.

Bryce Moses (right) paid tribute to his late wife in a Facebook post. Source: Facebook / Jewelex Moses

“We missing you guys already. You both will never be forgot in our prayers and in our heart. Love you guys so much stay strong my uncle.”

Ms Moses was farewelled at a small funeral on the island on Tuesday, attended by Australian High Commissioner Bruce Cowled.

The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade told Yahoo7 News that Ms Ms Moses was working on an Australian Aid funded project when she was killed.

They said they are providing consular assistance to her family.

Back To Top