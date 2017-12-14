Australian mum and son, 3, brutally murdered in Kiribati

An Australian mother and her three-year-old son have been murdered inside their home on South Tarawa island in the Pacific nation of Kiribati.

Sarah Moses, who was previously named Sarah Goodwin, and her son Jack were found murdered on Saturday morning between 5am and 6am.

Kiribati Police Service told local media the incident is being treated as a domestic violence incident, while a man has been arrested in connection with the deaths.

The 46-year-old packed up her life as a bureaucrat in Tasmania and moved to the Pacific island to take a job as the director of the Kiribati Institute of Technology.

It was on that island she met and married Nauruan man Bryce Moses in 2013.

Mr Moses shared a photo of his late wife and son on social media, prompting an outpouring of support from friends and family.

His nephew, Jewelex Moses, also paid tribute to Ms Moses and Jack.

“In the memories of our beloved brother, nephews Jack Moses and to our beloved Sarah Moses our sister in-law and our aunty in-law,” he wrote alongside a photo of the family.

“We missing you guys already. You both will never be forgot in our prayers and in our heart. Love you guys so much stay strong my uncle.”

Ms Moses was farewelled at a small funeral on the island on Tuesday, attended by Australian High Commissioner Bruce Cowled.

The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade told Yahoo7 News that Ms Ms Moses was working on an Australian Aid funded project when she was killed.

They said they are providing consular assistance to her family.