News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Parents of baby killed by meningococcal could not afford his vaccination
Parents of baby killed by meningococcal say they couldn't afford the vaccine

Woman fighting for life in Melbourne with severe meningitis after scratch from stray kitten

Yahoo7 /

A 22-year-old British woman is fighting for her life in Melbourne after she was scratched by a stray kitten contracting a rare strain of meningitis.

World's Last Male Northern White Rhino Dies in Kenya Sanctuary
2:58

World's Last Male Northern White Rhino Dies in Kenya Sanctuary
0306_0500_nat_queenslandrain
1:30

Queensland smashed by rain
Aerial Footage Shows Flooded Thomson River Following Massive Rainfall in Central West
0:30

Aerial Footage Shows Flooded Thomson River Following Massive Rainfall in Central West
0304_1800_sa_vaccine
1:26

Weatherill govt has 'change of heart' on vaccines
0302_1600_nat_flooding
2:41

Flash flooding for north Queensland
0228_1800_qld_bluecard
0:53

Problems emerge following Blue Card glitch
0228_1800_qld_rail
1:29

Further issues with Queensland Rail’s new trains
0223_1800_BRI-Rain
5:07

Queensland's south east drenched by 24 hours of rain
Anger&#39;s Effect on Heart Health
1:52

Anger's Effect on Heart Health
0819_1130_NEWS_honde
0:28

Greyhound trainers face live baiting controversy
0519_1800_qld_crossriver
1:53

Drama continues surrounding cross river rail project
0910_1800_qld_dengue
1:34

Worldwide breakthrough in Dengue treatment
 

Scarlet Goodrich, from Devon in the UK, was working on a fruit farm in Victoria when she is believed to have picked up the complex strain of toxin from the scratch and developed severe back pain.

She was taken to hospital last month where doctors revealed she has bacterial meningitis and swelling of the brain.

"Her recovery will be slow, and at least six months," her uncle, Christian Goodrich, wrote on a Just Giving page.

Scarlet Goodrich was working on a fruit farm in Victoria when she is believed to have picked up the complex strain of toxin. Photo: Just Giving

"Because of the severity and rarity of what she's going through, she is being kept on ICU until doctors see any improvement."

Ms Goodrich's aunt has travelled from Auckland in New Zealand, and her mother is on her way from the UK to be by her side.

Doctors believe the 22-year-old contracted the rare infection from a stray cat on the farm, Daily Mail reported.

On Saturday, Ms Goodrich's uncle said his niece has had her breathing tube removed and the nurses were happy with her progress.

"Scarlet's circumstances are still very serious, nonetheless it's good to have some positive signs of progress today," he wrote.

Scarlet was taken to hospital last month where doctors revealed she has bacterial meningitis and swelling of the brain. Photo: Facebook

"She's acknowledging she's in hospital, nodding, squeezing with her hand and opening her eyes.

"Scarlet in herself seems a lot more calm.

"Full results of the biopsy are still inconclusive and the bone marrow test has been put back so that doctors can prioritise keeping the swelling on the brain at bay (which is now being constantly monitored)."

Today's top videos

Back To Top