News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
'Best Easter present ever': Doctors say 11 year old electric shock victim could walk again
Doctors say 11 year old electric shock victim could walk again

Senior Russian diplomat hails U.S. readiness to start talks with North Korea: Ifx

Reuters
Reuters /

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia welcomes U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's statement that Washington is ready to begin direct talks with North Korea, the Interfax news agency cited Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov as saying on Wednesday.

Tillerson said direct talks with Pyongyang might start without pre-conditions, backing away from a key U.S. demand that North Korea must first accept that giving up its nuclear arsenal would be part of any negotiations.

(Reporting by Polina Devitt; writing by Dmitry Solovyov; editing by Polina Devitt)

Back To Top