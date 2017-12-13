News

Woman lives with husband's body for six months after killing him

WARNING - DISTURBING CONTENT: A woman lived in her home for six months with her husband's dismembered body after she murdered him, police say.

Howard Eubank's human remains were found at his home in Ohio, US, on the weekend after the 54-year-old was killed by his wife Marcia Eubank, 49, in June.

According to police, Eubank admitted to shooting and killing her husband and dismembering his body, American broadcaster WCPO reports.

Months later, the couple's son climbed into a window of the house because he was locked out. He smelt something and saw maggots.

The son then discovered three plastic containers inside the home and texted his mother to ask what was inside them.

Marcia Eubank admitted to killing her husband. Source: Police handout

The mother replied telling the son it was his father's remains, according to Sheriff Steve Barry, of the Summit County Sheriff's Department.

Police received a tip off about possible remains and arrested Eubank after searching the house.

Sheriff Barry arrested Eubank at 7pm on Saturday local time without incident.

