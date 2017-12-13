Trump to meet House, Senate tax cut negotiators Wednesday: White House

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump on Wednesday will host congressional negotiators for lunch to discuss their progress toward tax cut legislation, the White House said.

The lunch will take place ahead of a speech on tax cuts Trump is to deliver.

"Tomorrow afternoon the president will host the House and Senate conferees for the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act... for lunch at the White House to discuss the progress they have made towards delivering historic tax reform for the American people," said White House spokeswoman Lindsay Walters.





(Reporting By Steve Holland; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)