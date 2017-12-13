How a husband's inkling to go searching for late-returning wife saved her life

A woman is lucky to be alive after her husband saved her when he had a 'feeling' that something wasn't right.

Husband 'knew something was wrong' so went outside looking for wife and saved her life

Trevor Koenig from Canada knew something was wrong when his wife Caroline didn't come home for dinner one night this week.

He said while it wasn't a big deal at first that she wasn't home when he got home, his concern started to grow as the hours kept passing by.

His wife likes to take drives sometimes to relax but when she wasn't back late at night, Mr Koenig grew concerned. Mr Koenig took it upon himself to drive around the streets looking for his wife at about 8pm, worried but not panicked.

Before leaving his home, he filled two bags with jackets, food and water. He threw in his wife’s parka and her fur hat.

“I even packed a big hammer in case I had to break a window to get in. It seemed silly to me at the time but I thought I’d cover all the bases," he said. "I was just doing 30, 40, 50 km/h and watching the side of the road," he told Canadian publication Info News.

Once he got into the mountains, it was easier to tell if a car had been along the track because of the snow.

After driving more than 100km, her car wasn't at their son's house.

“I thought, if I’m wrong, she’ll be at home and I’ll look like a giant idiot unpacking two bags of stuff," he said.

When driving back, he came across tyre marks. He got out with his flashlight, but didn’t see anything at first. About ready to turn around, he suddenly saw a mangled vehicle, resting about 20 metres down the embankment.

While he first thought it must be someone else’s vehicle, he soon realised it was Caroline’s car.

“I phoned my mother in law and told her to call 911. I said ‘I found her,’” he explained.

“She said ‘is she okay?’ I said, ‘I don’t think so'.”

“I looked inside the car and she wasn’t in there. I thought ‘great, somebody saved her. Somebody got to her.’”

But before long he noticed her bag lying not far away from the car in the snow so he began making his way down the steep slope.

“Then I saw her. Just a lump in the distance. She was tangled up in a tree down below,” he said. “They [her eyes] were wide open and she wasn’t blinking. She didn’t answer. I thought she was dead for sure,” he said.

Thankfully she blinked. Mr Koenig worked quickly, breaking away the branches and unpacking the gear he’d brought. He put the parka on her and they waited. Mr Koenig believes she could have been stranded there for about eight hours already. She gulped down two of the four bottles of water he packed.

“She said she’d been eating snow,” he said.

Relief finally came when Vernon Search and Rescue arrived. Members hooked up a rope and pulled Caroline to safety in a basket, at about 2.30am. Caroline suffered hypothermia and a broken arm but is expected to make a full recovery.

Mr Koenig said it’s a blessing his wife doesn’t remember much of the accident, or the long hours she spent lying on the side of the road.

“I was so worried about how she must have felt for eight hours. I was thinking ‘how (would it feel to) sit there for eight hours freezing knowing you’re going to die there because no one’s coming?'"

