Trump will announce new U.S. security strategy on Monday: adviser

Reuters
Reuters /

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump will announce a new security strategy on Monday, White House national security adviser H.R. McMaster said on Tuesday.

The new security blueprint will focus on protecting the U.S. homeland, advancing U.S. prosperity, preserving "peace through strength" and advancing American Influence, McMaster said at an appearance with his British counterpart, Mark Sedwill.
McMaster condemned what he said was Russian involvement in a new generation of warfare, including internal political subversion, as well as economic aggression by China.

