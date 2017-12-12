Are you leaving your home open to break-ins by ignoring this basic security tip?

Despite more than 250,000 families affected by home burglary in 2015, Australian households continue to leave themselves vulnerable to break-ins by neglecting a basic security step.

Around 94 per cent of homeowners rely on locks as their primary home security measure, however the crucial step of maintaining and replacing household locks every 10 years continues to be ignored.

Almost four in ten Australians have had their home broken into at some point but it is ineffective practices such as fake surveillance cameras, ‘beware of dog’ signs and even hiding goods in drawers and the freezer that homeowners continue to opt for.

Crime Stoppers Australia Director Peter Price said that “without reliable working locks on doors and windows homeowners are leaving themselves vulnerable”.

“Personal safety is the biggest concern for Australians when it comes to home security with almost six out of ten worrying about the safety of their family if an intruder were to break-in,” Mr Price said.

According to a Break-In Busters report that surveyed 1000 people on their security practices, 94 per cent of homeowners said they currently rely on locks as their primary home security measure.

“The best place for homeowners to start when it comes to improving their home security is by upgrading the locks on doors and windows,” Lane Security spokesperson Dean Beardmore said.

"A basic deadlock can cost as little as $30 and take as little as 10 minutes to replace.

“Deadlocks or deadbolts are a security essential as their flat design means they cannot be gripped or levered open.

“We also recommend that locks are replaced every 10 years and that regular maintenance is undertaken to keep them in good working order.”

Director of Marketing at Cammy, Louise Moule, said App-based security solutions give homeowners the ability to see and hear what is happening in their home, in real time.

“Using this technology gives home owners a birds-eye view of their property, so they can take action and even help police to track down intruders using time-stamped, video evidence," she said.

