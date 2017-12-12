Uber rival Taxify launches in Sydney

News

Yahoo7 /

A new ride-sharing company launching in Sydney hopes to shake up the market currently dominated by Uber by offering half-priced fares for one month.

Taxify, which claims to be Europe's fastest-growing ride-sharing app, will begin servicing Sydneysiders from Tuesday morning. It already has more than 4000 drivers registered.

The launch marks the first entry of Taxify into the Australian market.

In an opening swipe at its main rival, the company issued a statement highlighting its commission of 15 per cent, almost half the amount Uber takes from its drivers.

Taxify will begin servicing Sydneysiders from Tuesday morning. Photo: Getty

Founder Markus Villig is confident Sydney residents will embrace another ride-sharing option.

"We have based our business model on fairness and transparency," he said in a statement.

"It is because of this that we have had so many drivers sign up to Taxify in such a short space of time."

The app already operates in 20 countries around the globe.

The ride-sharing company hopes to shake up the market currently dominated by Uber. Photo: Getty

Trade and Industry Minister Niall Blair welcomed the investment in NSW.

"This is a sign of confidence from a major player that overseas investment in NSW is in more demand than ever before," he said.

