BEIRUT (Reuters) - A magnitude 6.0 earthquake hit western Iran on Monday, state media reported.

The center of the quake was near the town of Ezgele, but tremors were also felt in Kermanshah, the largest city in the area.

Last month, a magnitude 7.3 earthquake hit western Iran, killing at least 530 and injuring thousands.



