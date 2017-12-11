News

Libyan forces suffer casualties as fighting drags on in Benghazi

Reuters
Reuters /

BENGHAZI, Libya (Reuters) - Libyan forces fighting in Benghazi have lost four men and seen 10 wounded so far in December, five months after declaring victory in a campaign to control the eastern city, a medical source said on Monday.

Three of the dead from the Libyan National Army (LNA) were killed by snipers and one by a landmine as it faces resistance from a group of fighters in the Benghazi district of Khreibish.
There have been daily clashes in the area and occasional air strikes.
LNA commander Khalifa Haftar declared victory in a three-year military campaign against an array of Islamist militants and other fighters in Benghazi in early July.
The fighting is part of a broader conflict that developed following the 2011 fall of strongman Muammar Gaddafi. Haftar has opposed a U.N.-backed government based in the capital, Tripoli, as he has gradually strengthened his position on the ground.

(Reporting by Ayman al-Warfalli; Writing by Aidan Lewis; Editing by Richard Balmforth)

