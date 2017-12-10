Koala breaks in to Victorian home, chills in wardrobe and hangs out with dogs

A koala thought it would surprise two Portland residents in Victoria when they found it hanging to their back door.

Alice and Jay Peek were shocked when they found a koala calling the house its home on Friday night.

The pair discovered the animal at about 8.30pm hanging on their back door near their dogs, a jack russell and a bulldog.

"We walked in and they were all on the back porch together," Mr Peek laughed.

"I went to walk inside the door but the koala grunted at me."

Video taken by the couple shows the koala making its way through their home, first hanging on the door and then taking over the dog bed.

In one clip the marsupial tries to climb up a door like a tree, but it fails to get a grip and slides back to the ground each time.

"He doesn't like the dogs," Mr Peek says in the video as the koala grunts at the jack russell.

Mr Peek said they didn't want to disturb the koala and just let him roam around.

"We don't know where he is from and just let him take his own course," he said.

"Koalas aren't all that uncommon around here though, we see them in the trees sometimes too."

Mr Peek said the koala was still hanging around at about 1am but by the morning, it was gone.