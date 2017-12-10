News

Britain's foreign minister to meet Iran's president on Sunday: UK Foreign Office

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's foreign minister Boris Johnson is expected to meet Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Sunday to discuss bilateral and regional issues, a UK Foreign Office official said on Saturday.

Johnson held talks with his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif and other officials in Tehran on Saturday, where he stressed Britain's support for Iran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers and raised concerns about dual national consular cases between the countries.

