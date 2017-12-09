Paraglider rescued after crashing into Sydney cliff

A complex operation to rescue an injured paraglider has wrapped up on Sydney's Northern Beaches late on Saturday afternoon.

It took crews hours to winch the man to safety from a cliff face after he crashed in the afternoon.

The paraglider had to be hauled to safety from the vertical cliffs of Balgowlah Heights.

He'd been stranded there for almost three hours.

Teams of emergency workers co-ordinated a delicate and dangerous rescue after the received the first call for help at abut 2.40pm.

"It's a very complex retrieval operation," Inspector Mark Hayes from NSW Ambulance said.

A 50-year-old man had hit a cliff while paragliding.

It was almost an hour before crews were able to access him.

Crews used ropes to safely manoeuvre themselves down to where he was wedged.

The parachute was hoisted up first before the man attached to it, finally was too.