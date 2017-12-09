WATCH: Police dashcam catches meteor streaking through sky

A New Jersey police sergeant inadvertently captured footage of a large meteor streaking across the sky.
Hamilton Township police Sgt Michael Virga told NJ.com he was on patrol early Sunday when his police cruiser's dashcam captured footage of a fireball just after 3am.
He says the fireball took him by surprise and “lit up the entire sky like a lime green streak”.
He wasn’t sure he captured it until he checked the dashcam later.
The American Meteor Society confirmed the fireball was indeed a meteor. The society said it received multiple reports about it.
It was a bolide, which is a very large, very bright meteor that explodes in the atmosphere.
Just over a week earlier, almost 70 people reported seeing a fireball passing over the mid-Atlantic region of the US.