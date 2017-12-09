WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday granted a request by President Donald Trump's administration to block the immediate release of documents concerning his decision to end a program that shielded from deportation hundreds of thousands of young adults dubbed "Dreamers" brought into the country illegally as children.

U.S. top court blocks release of Trump 'Dreamer' immigrant documents

The justices put on hold an order by a federal judge in San Francisco for the administration to turn over the internal documents as part of several lawsuits he is overseeing, including one led by California's Democratic attorney general, challenging the legality of Trump's September decision.

The court's action will remain in effect until the justices decide whether to permanently block U.S. District Judge William Alsup's order in the lawsuits regarding the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program created by Trump's Democratic predecessor Barack Obama. Under Trump's action, the protections offered by DACA disappear in March.

