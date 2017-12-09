Instant View: U.S. November payrolls gains top estimates

(Reuters) - U.S. job growth increased at a strong clip in November and wages rebounded, painting a portrait of a healthy economy that analysts say does not require the kind of fiscal stimulus that President Donald Trump is proposing.

KEY POINTS:

Total payrolls rose 228,000 vs 200,000 estimate and downwardly revised 244,000 prior (original 261,000)* Private payrolls rose 221,000 vs 190,000 estimate and downwardly revised 247,000 prior (original 252,000)

Unemployment rate unchanged at 4.1 pct vs 4.1 pct estimate

Average hourly earnings rise 0.2 pct month-to-month vs 0.3 pct estimate and downwardly revised negative 0.1 pct prior (original 0.0 pct)

Average hourly earnings rise 2.5 pct year-over-year vs downwardly revised 2.3 pct prior (original 2.4 pct)

U-6 rate pct rises to 8.0 pct vs 7.9 pct prior* Labor force participation unchanged at 62.7 pct

Household survey: Workforce grew by 148,000; employed rose by 57,000; unemployed increased by 90,000

COMMENTS:

COLLIN MARTIN, DIRECTOR FOR FIXED INCOME AT THE SCHWAB CENTER FOR FINANCIAL RESEARCH, NEW YORK:

"The headline number looked pretty strong, in that the payrolls beat expectations. It actually marked the first time since early this year where we got back to back months of 200,000-plus for non-farm payrolls.

"So on the surface it looked pretty good, but what's a bit concerning was average hourly earnings and it looks like that's what the market's really focusing on this morning. Last month was revised down to 2.3 percent year over year and then November missed expectations at just 2.5 percent.

"So we’re really looking to see if earnings are going to start to pick up, if we can start to see some strengthening in inflation numbers, but this report looks like we might be waiting a little longer to get that. And I think that's what the market is looking at. We see yields across the curve falling and it's most likely do to the disappointing average hourly earnings numbers."

CHRISTIAN FROMHERTZ, CEO, TRIBECA TRADE GROUP, NEW YORK:

"The fact that is showed a slight downtick (in wages) is probably why you see futures rallying a little bit.

"What people are focused on is not necessarily how well this job report was, but whether inflation is going to tick up.

"Everybody was expecting a positive jobs report, but I think what people are focused on because we have a Fed meeting in about a week, and I think everyone's fully aware they're going to raise rates, but everyone jumps to the next thing. I think the question becomes how many interest rate hikes they're expecting for 2018, and I think inflation is what people are clued into in any report."

DAVID KOTOK, CHAIRMAN AND CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER OF CUMBERLAND ADVISORS:

"They're good numbers but not exciting. No surprises and the revisions are not dramatic. The labor participation rate is sending a message: large numbers of people - whether its due to disability, opioids, or whatever - are not participating in the labor force. The problem is where you make it more difficult to have young people with skills come into your country, you can't have a lower age component in your labor force which is robust and expanding.

"(The Fed) is going to raise rates - it will take a catastrophe to avoid that."

QUINCY KROSBY, CHIEF MARKET STRATEGIST, PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, NEWARK, NEW JERSEY:

"The headline number of 228,000 new jobs was above consensus estimates, but wage growth still remains sluggish.

"Although this report suggests the FOMC raises rates again next week, if wage growth refuses to climb higher, does it portend a Fed tightening too quickly? This is a key question for 2018 if wage growth still remains stubbornly quiet and inflation has difficulty reaching the 2 percent level desired by the FOMC.

"This report is constructive for the equity market — job growth coupled with still low inflation is a positive underpinning for markets."

SEAN LYNCH, CO-HEAD OF GLOBAL EQUITY STRATEGY, WELLS FARGO INVESTMENT INSTITUTE, OMAHA, NEBRASKA:

"Definitely a little bit of a surprise to the upside. The markets are holding on to the early gains that futures were pointing, that maybe says we are closer to a 200,000 jobs number than 150,000, you know we've had messy jobs numbers the past couple of months so this confirms a pretty good labor market.

"It should be taken a pretty good sign there wasn't a snapback because of the hurricanes or anything like that, revisions were up just modestly, too.

"(Wages) were kind of right in line with expectations – 0.2 percent versus 0.3 percent, year over year we are at 2.5 percent so pretty good wage gains but nothing that starts to worry people about inflation. That is the key thing we watch next year as equity investors.

"Unless there was just a total outlier in the number, we have the (Fed) raise coming this month and then we are in line with what the futures market is telling us and that is two for next year. The interesting thing following this data is do they start pricing in another hike because it's a pretty strong number and as Powell gets his footing do we see the odds of another increase materialize. I'd watch financial today, it will be interesting to see how they do. They have had a strong couple of weeks, we get a strong jobs number here, do you see financials continue to gain strength in this market if it looks like the Fed may be more apt to raise rates here."

PHIL ORLANDO, CHIEF EQUITY STRATEGIST AT FEDERATED INVESTORS IN NEW YORK:

"The market's going to react fine, this was a perfect number. This was a fairway number; we're right down the middle of the fairway. When you look at the negative revision last month, that balances out the significant beat this morning. The manufacturing number was excellent, we picked up a tick in the hours worked, that's huge. Wage growth is moving solidly higher, but not excessively so.

"I don't see anything wrong with this number. I don't see any reason the market would turn on this number.”

MARKET REACTION:

STOCKS: S&P e-mini futures <ESc1> add to earlier gains

BONDS: 2- <US2YT=RR> and 10-year <US10YT=RR> Treasury yields dip from earlier level

FOREX: The dollar index <.DXY> edges down

RATE FUTURES: Fed funds contract for December 2017 <FFZ7> unchanged

