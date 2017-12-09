News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Shocking vision of apparent case of police brutality on 'disability pensioner'
Shocking vision of 'police brutality on a disability pensioner'

Egyptian Muslim leader rejects meeting with U.S. Pence over Jerusalem: statement

Reuters
Reuters /

CAIRO (Reuters) - One of Egypt's top Muslim leaders, the Imam of Al Azhar mosque, rejected a meeting requested by U.S. Vice President Mike Pence in protest against a U.S. decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital, Al Azhar said in a statement on Friday.

Sheikh Ahmed al-Tayeb had rejected a request from the United States for Pence to meet him on Dec. 20 at Al Azhar saying President Donald Trump must reverse his decision on Jerusalem.

(Reporting by Mostafa Hashem, writing by John Davison; Editing by Janet Lawrence)

Back To Top