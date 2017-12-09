Egyptian Muslim leader rejects meeting with U.S. Pence over Jerusalem: statement

CAIRO (Reuters) - One of Egypt's top Muslim leaders, the Imam of Al Azhar mosque, rejected a meeting requested by U.S. Vice President Mike Pence in protest against a U.S. decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital, Al Azhar said in a statement on Friday.

Sheikh Ahmed al-Tayeb had rejected a request from the United States for Pence to meet him on Dec. 20 at Al Azhar saying President Donald Trump must reverse his decision on Jerusalem.



(Reporting by Mostafa Hashem, writing by John Davison; Editing by Janet Lawrence)