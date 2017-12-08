News

Venice Commission: Polish judiciary reforms pose a serious risk

Reuters
Reuters /

WARSAW (Reuters) - The Venice Commission, a panel of constitutional law experts of the human rights body Council of Europe, said on Friday that Poland's proposed court overhaul poses serious risks to all parts of the country's judiciary.

The Commission also said that giving the Polish parliament the right to select members of the National Judiciary Council, in conjunction with the proposed immediate replacement of the currently sitting members, "will lead to a far reaching politicization of this body."


(Reporting by Lidia Kelly and Justyna Pawlak; Writing by Lidia Kelly)

