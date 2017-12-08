Britain's Johnson congratulates PM May on Brexit talks progress

LONDON (Reuters) - British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, who spearheaded the campaign for Britain to leave the European Union, congratulated Prime Minister Theresa May on agreeing a divorce deal with the EU to move Brexit talks on to trade on Friday.

"Congratulations to PM for her determination in getting today's deal," he said on Twitter.

"We now aim to forge a deep and special partnership with our European friends and allies while remaining true to the referendum result - taking back control of our laws, money and borders for the whole of the UK."





(Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Kate Holton)