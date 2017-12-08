WATCH: Woman refuses to move her foot from between man's legs on cramped train

A woman and man have had a huge argument on public transport in the UK, with the woman telling the man “Touch me again and I’ll f****** slap you.”

Video, shot by a fellow passengers, shows a woman repeatedly calling the man "an idiot" while refusing to move her feet from between the man's legs.

She then proclaims "that's why you're not married" to which the man laughs in her face and says "haha", showing her his wedding ring finger, saying his wife is a “lovely Yoruba lady”.

The woman shoots back: “Your wife is from where I’m from – you know we have the same accent.

“Trust me, she doesn’t love you, she is using your money, you idiot.

"Touch me again and I will slap you, the same way your wife treats you at home.”

The man sneers back and says: “My wife is not like you.”

The woman then puts her foot up on the seat between the man's legs and yells: "I'm literally grabbing you by your balls."

"Do you understand this? You know you can’t do s***.”

“You’re making yourself look like a complete fool. Just because you can’t respect other people’s property. Take your shoes off my seat," the man yells back.

The woman is then seen getting her phone out, presumably filming the man and starts saying "this white man" to which the man replies "oh racist now too".

The video went viral after it was posted on Dartford Rail Travellers Association’s Facebook page.

It's unclear what prompted the argument.