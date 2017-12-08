A Chinese flight attendant has been suspended from her job after a video emerged showing her eating leftover food.

Chinese flight attendant suspended for eating leftover meals

The woman was seen with up to 15 trays of meals in front of her and was quickly suspended after the video emerged.

Urumqi Air confirmed the woman was one of the company's staff, South China Morning Post reports.

The airline cited the reasoning behind the suspension was because she did not deal with the food properly.

The video was taken shortly before landing at Yinchuan City in Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region on November 30.