Bizarre dent on man's forehead shows why you should always wear sunscreen

One man with a shaved head has used his own experience to warn others about the importance of wearing sunscreen.
Cade Huckabay from the US posted several photos on his Twitter account showing the severe effect not wearing sunscreen had on his head.
One photo shows Huckabay pushing his forehead in and the next photo shows a mark left from his finger.
"One time I shaved my head, got severely sunburned, and swelled up just a little bit," he wrote.
"I shaved my head because I wanted to see what it’d look like at basic. Then I decided to get sunburnt and this happened ... word to the wise, wear sunscreen."
The post has gone viral with over 310,000 likes and 2,000 comments.
Some people compared Huckabay to cartoon characters.