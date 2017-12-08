The following statements were posted to the verified Twitter accounts of U.S. President Donald Trump, @realDonaldTrump and @POTUS.

Factbox: Trump on Twitter (December 7) - Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day

@realDonaldTrump :



- Go get the new book on Andrew Jackson by Brian Kilmeade...Really good. @foxandfriends [0808 EST]



- National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day - “A day that will live in infamy!” December 7, 1941 [1004 EST]



- Today, our entire nation pauses to REMEMBER PEARL HARBOR—and the brave warriors who on that day stood tall and fought for America.



God Bless our HEROES who wear the uniform, and God Bless the United States of America. #PearlHarborRemembranceDay [1116 EST]



- Today, the U.S. flag flies at half-staff at the @WhiteHouse, in honor of National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day. https://instagram.com/p/BcaeCLLAEkl/ [1504 EST]



- Today, as we Remember Pearl Harbor, it was an incredible honor to be joined with surviving Veterans of the attack on 12/7/1941. They are HEROES, and they are living witnesses to American History. All American hearts are filled with gratitude for their service and their sacrifice. [1552 EST]



- Across the battlefields, oceans, and harrowing skies of Europe and the Pacific throughout the war, one great battle cry could be heard by America's friends and foes alike:

"REMEMBER PEARL HARBOR." [1610 EST]



