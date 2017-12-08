News

Britain says Brexit talks ongoing after calls with Irish and EU's Juncker

Reuters
LONDON (Reuters) - Britain said on Thursday that talks about moving the Brexit process forward were "ongoing" after Prime Minister Theresa May spoke to Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker.

"The Prime Minister has this evening spoken with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker in separate telephone calls," a spokesman for May said.
"Discussions about taking forward the Brexit process are ongoing," he said.

(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Andrew Roche)

