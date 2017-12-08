News

President's son had legitimate reasons to not answer House panel questions: White House

Reuters
Reuters /

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House said on Thursday that Donald Trump Jr. was on solid legal ground when he refused to answer questions from a congressional committee about a conversation he had with his father, President Donald Trump, about emails relating to a meeting he attended with Trump associates and Russians.

Spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said the White House believed there was a "legitimate reason and basis for not answering those questions." She declined to provide details.

