WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House said on Thursday that Donald Trump Jr. was on solid legal ground when he refused to answer questions from a congressional committee about a conversation he had with his father, President Donald Trump, about emails relating to a meeting he attended with Trump associates and Russians.

President's son had legitimate reasons to not answer House panel questions: White House

Spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said the White House believed there was a "legitimate reason and basis for not answering those questions." She declined to provide details.



(Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Justin Mitchell; Editing by Tim Ahmann)