News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Shocking vision of apparent case of police brutality on 'disability pensioner'
Shocking vision of 'police brutality on a disability pensioner'

Grandma fears for life after man attacked her home with chainsaw

Yahoo7 /

A Perth grandmother has been left terrified after she woke up to a man hacking at her house with a chainsaw.

0402_1800_PER-Danishar
1:27

Doctors say electric shock victim Denishar Woods could walk again
0401_1800_PER-Boat
1:31

Men who survived boat capsize say they almost gave up
0401_1800_PER-Train
1:13

Train damaged by colliding with car
0304_1800_sa_chase
1:07

Man to appear in court after police chase in Adelaide
0303_1800_wa_chase
1:15

Man on the run after police chase through Perth
0303_1800_wa_yagan
1:13

Perth's Yagan Square opens after a decade of planning
Egypt train crash kills at least 15
0:34

Egypt train crash kills at least 15
0228_1800_MEL-Elderly
2:05

Elderly great grandmother feared for her life in home invasion
0227_1800_wa_CEO
2:21

Perth councillors to appoint third CEO in eight days
0227_1800_ADL-Chainsaw
0:23

Man accused of damaging car with baseball bat shows off chainsaw injuries
0227_1600_nat_fire
0:35

Huge fire destroys Bunnings store
0227_0500_nat_firefighters
1:51

Bunnings blaze causes millions of dollars worth of damage
 

Security vision captured the hooded man taking the weapon to the front door in Yanchep just before 6am on Thursday.

Bev Miller was asleep with her six-year-old granddaughter inside when the man started smashing the door before moving on to the window.

"I screamed through the window, which was a bit stupid, and he came at me with the chainsaw," Ms Miller said.

A man was captured on security camera hacking at a woman's house with a chainsaw. Photo: 7 News

"He smashed one side and I ran inside and closed the doors and everything."

Ms Miller said the chainsaw missed hitting her face by centimetres.

Her granddaughter was woken by the screaming.

Police are investigating and are yet to find the man responsible.

Security vision captured the hooded man taking the weapon to the front door. Photo: 7 News

Bev Miller was asleep with her six-year-old granddaughter inside. Photo: 7 News

Back To Top