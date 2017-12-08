Grandma fears for life after man attacked her home with chainsaw

A Perth grandmother has been left terrified after she woke up to a man hacking at her house with a chainsaw.

Security vision captured the hooded man taking the weapon to the front door in Yanchep just before 6am on Thursday.

Bev Miller was asleep with her six-year-old granddaughter inside when the man started smashing the door before moving on to the window.

"I screamed through the window, which was a bit stupid, and he came at me with the chainsaw," Ms Miller said.

"He smashed one side and I ran inside and closed the doors and everything."

Ms Miller said the chainsaw missed hitting her face by centimetres.

Her granddaughter was woken by the screaming.

Police are investigating and are yet to find the man responsible.