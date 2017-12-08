Hezbollah urges new Palestinian uprising, escalation of 'resistance'

News

Reuters
Reuters /

BEIRUT (Reuters) - The powerful Lebanese group Hezbollah said on Thursday it supported calls for a new Palestinian uprising in response to the U.S. decision to recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and urged support for "resistance" against the move.

"We support the call for a new Palestinian intifada (uprising) and escalating the resistance which is the biggest, most important and gravest response to the American decision," Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, in a televised speech.

(Writing by Beirut bureau; Editing by Alison Williams)

