On Trump's Jerusalem move, Merkel says Germany sticking to U.N. resolutions

BERLIN (Reuters) - Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday that Germany would stand by U.N. resolutions on the Israel-Palestinian conflict after U.S. President Donald Trump decided to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

"We're sticking to the relevant U.N. resolutions - they make clear that the status of Jerusalem needs to be negotiated as part of negotiations on a two-state solution for Israel and that's why we want this process to be revived," she said.

On Wednesday Merkel had already said Germany does not support the Trump administration's decision.



