News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Men who saved boy from house fire, which killed two children and an adult, hailed as heroes
How a family saved a little boy trapped in a house fire that killed three others

Man with Palestinian flag smashes Jewish restaurant windows in Dutch capital

Reuters
Reuters /

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - A man with a Palestinian flag yelling "God is great" was detained by police in the Netherlands on Thursday after smashing the windows of a kosher Jewish restaurant in Amsterdam.

The violent outburst came a day after U.S. President Donald Trump recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, a decision that reversed decades of U.S. foreign policy, angered much of the Muslim world and was widely rejected by Western leaders.
The assailant, who was wearing a black-and-white-checkered head scarf, smashed several windows of the restaurant HaCarmel before he was pushed to the ground and hand-cuffed by police, a video of the incident posted on local media websites showed.
"We are disgusted," the Organization of Jewish Communities in The Netherlands said in a statement. The attack was "an act of revenge, meant to instil fear, and is no less than an act of terror."

(Reporting by Anthony Deutsch, editing by Larry King)

Back To Top