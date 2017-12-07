News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Three dead in France in jihadist shooting spree (clone 39610176)
Gunman identified after three shot dead in France terror attack

Pro-Iran Iraqi militia says Jerusalem decision could make U.S. troops a target

Reuters
Reuters /

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - A prominent Iraqi militia backed by Iran, Harakat Hezbollah al- Nujaba, said on Thursday U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital could become a "legitimate reason" to attack U.S. forces in Iraq.

"Trump's stupid decision ... will be the big spark for removing this entity (Israel) from the body of the Islamic nation, and a legitimate reason to target American forces," the group's leader Akram al-Kaabi said in a statement.


(Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli, editing by Larry King)

Back To Top