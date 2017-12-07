Terminally ill woman who survived attempt on own life gets incredible new diagnosis

On October 30 this year, Mya DeRyan stripped off her clothes, left a note about her terminal illness, and jumped from a ferry into the freezing cold waters between Canada and the US, hoping she would die.

The woman who got a second chance at life after 'terminal illness' diagnosis

Several months earlier, the artist and gallery owner from Ladysmith, British Columbia had been told she was dying after seeing a doctor about her chronic headaches, nausea and abdominal pain, the Times Colonist reported.

Uncomfortable with western medical methods of dealing with inoperable illness, she decided against treatment and wanted to end her life on her own terms.

She told her adult son, Darby Peterson, of her wish not to receive treatment, spent the summer with her family and friends, and then left on a ferry trip, leaving a note for her son that read: “My body hurts, my heart is full. It’s time. I love you.”

The artist who regularly used ocean motifs in her work posted a message on Facebook saying she would end her life with a "skinny-dip" in the water.

But things didn't quite go according to plan when a witness saw her jump off the ferry and raised the alarm.

Ms DeRyan swam away, but a rescue operation was set in motion that lasted five hours and involved an air and sea search.

Overcome by guilt, she lay on her back in the water, deciding that perhaps she did want to live.

She meditated until exhaustion set in.

Just as she was about to give up and go under, after five hours in freezing cold water, a bright orange life ring floated into view - it had been thrown off the ferry after the witness had seen her jump.

Coast guard crews had just called off the search when they spotted the ring and DeRyan clinging to the inside of it.

It was only when she was taken to hospital to recover that she was informed, to her shock and disbelief, that she wasn't terminally ill at all.

She was discharged after a week, returned to her art gallery and contemplated the unusual chain of events that lead to her thinking about ending it all.

Her son told the Times Colonist that her ability to survive against the odds for five hours in freezing-cold water - after initially thinking she didn't want to survive - came down to her mental resolve.

“It’s a miracle as much as it’s the product of her attitude, her perception of the world," he said.

