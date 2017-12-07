Indonesia condemns U.S. decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israeli capital

Bogor, INDONESIA (Reuters) - Indonesian President Joko Widodo, leader of the world's largest Muslim-majority nation, onThursday condemned the U.S. decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

"Indonesia strongly condemns the United States' unilateral recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and asks the U.S. to reconsider the decision," Widodo told a news conference.

"This can rock global security and stability," he said.



