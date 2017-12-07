News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
fire triple fatal
Man and two children killed in devastating house fire

Indonesia condemns U.S. decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israeli capital

Reuters
Reuters /

Bogor, INDONESIA (Reuters) - Indonesian President Joko Widodo, leader of the world's largest Muslim-majority nation, onThursday condemned the U.S. decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

"Indonesia strongly condemns the United States' unilateral recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and asks the U.S. to reconsider the decision," Widodo told a news conference.
"This can rock global security and stability," he said.

(Reporting by Jakarta bureau; Writing by Kanupriya Kapoor; Editing by Nick Macfie)

Back To Top