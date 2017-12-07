News

'Suspicious' device in car sparks emergency at shopping centre

Latin American countries say support Honduran recount

Reuters
Reuters /

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Seven Latin American governments said on Wednesday that they supported the decision by Honduras' electoral tribunal to proceed with a total recount of disputed ballots in the country's Nov. 28 election.

Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Guatemala, Mexico, Paraguay and Peru expressed the position in a statement issued by Mexico's foreign ministry.
"We urge Honduran citizens to wait in a peaceful manner for the vote recount," the statement said.


(Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon; Editing by Dave Graham)

