Latin American countries say support Honduran recount

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Seven Latin American governments said on Wednesday that they supported the decision by Honduras' electoral tribunal to proceed with a total recount of disputed ballots in the country's Nov. 28 election.

Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Guatemala, Mexico, Paraguay and Peru expressed the position in a statement issued by Mexico's foreign ministry.

"We urge Honduran citizens to wait in a peaceful manner for the vote recount," the statement said.





(Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon; Editing by Dave Graham)