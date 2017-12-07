News

Saudi Arabia condemns Trump decision to recognize Jerusalem as capital of Israel

Reuters
Reuters /

CAIRO (Reuters) - The kingdom of Saudi Arabia on Thursday condemned the decision by U.S. President Donald Trump to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

The Saudi Royal Court issued a statement saying that the kingdom followed "with deep sorrow" Trump's decision and warned of "dangerous consequences of moving the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem".
The statement also urged the U.S. administration to reverse its decision and adhere to international will.
Saudi Arabia described the decision as an "unjustified and irresponsible step" and said it represents "a bias against rights of Palestinian people".
Saudi Arabia also said the move represents "a big step back in efforts to advance the peace process" and said it was "a violation of the U.S. Neutral position regarding Jerusalem".

(Reporting by Hesham Hajali; Editing by Sandra Maler)

