WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump would sign a stop-gap spending measure funding the government through Dec. 22 that is being considered by the House of Representatives, the White House said in a statement on Wednesday.

Trump and Congress are facing a deadline of Friday at midnight to pass fresh spending legislation. If they cannot agree on the terms, parts of the federal government could shut down.





(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Eric Walsh)