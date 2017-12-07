OAS may recommend new Honduras election unless irregularities fixed

(Reuters) - The Organization of American States (OAS) on Wednesday called for an immediate return of constitutional rights in Honduras and said it may call for new elections if irregularities mean it is impossible to be sure of the results of a disputed Nov. 26 vote.

The Honduran government suspended some rights to free movement by imposing a curfew last week when protests erupted over irregularities in the way results were released from the presidential election.









(Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon)